Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDGL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.38.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

