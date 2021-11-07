Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 530 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 40.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 39.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $376,852.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 987,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,994,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $153.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.33 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

