Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.46. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

