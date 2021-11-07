Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1,251.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 140,186 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $20,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of DADA stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.