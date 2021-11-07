Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $174,000 Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in EchoStar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SATS opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

