Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 435.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Materion were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MTRN stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.27%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

