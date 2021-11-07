Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 418 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,976,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,327,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.61. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

