Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,669 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

