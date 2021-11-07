M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered M3 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS MTHRF opened at $63.98 on Thursday. M3 has a 52-week low of $63.98 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66.

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Portal, Evidence Solutions, Overseas, Clinical Platform, and Others. The Medical Portal segment provides the medical-related marketing support and research services. The Evidence Solutions segment includes clinical research support business, medical clinical trials management, and management support business.

