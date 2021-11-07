LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $95.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.94.

LYB stock opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

