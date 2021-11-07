Luxor Capital Group LP Takes Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 583,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,026,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.15% of GoodRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.79 per share, with a total value of $138,686.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $934,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 1,129,636 shares worth $48,614,623. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72, a PEG ratio of 38.56 and a beta of -0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.