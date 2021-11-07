Luxor Capital Group LP Reduces Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Luxor Capital Group LP trimmed its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,761,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538,982 shares during the quarter. E2open Parent accounts for 0.8% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $77,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $75,046.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $3,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 98,582 shares of company stock worth $1,101,647 and sold 1,670,148 shares worth $19,553,674. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

