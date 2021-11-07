Luxor Capital Group LP Makes New $5.31 Million Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 537,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 0.44% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTPY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth $77,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at about $646,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:RTPY opened at $9.99 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.