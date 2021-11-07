Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.49% of Lumber Liquidators worth $45,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LL stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $532.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

