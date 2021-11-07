LTC Properties, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

