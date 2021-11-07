LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PVH by 6.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 7.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PVH by 17.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wedbush started coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $122.91 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

