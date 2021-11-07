LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.