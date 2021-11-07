LPL Financial LLC Purchases 8,974 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCA opened at $15.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

