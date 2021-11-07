LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

