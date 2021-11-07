LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.