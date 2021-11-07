LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

