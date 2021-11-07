Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

LPX stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $105,491,000 after purchasing an additional 516,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,294,371 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $71,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

