Louisiana-Pacific Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $7.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE:LPX opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

