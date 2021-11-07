Lookers (LON:LOOK) Price Target Increased to GBX 110 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Lookers in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Lookers alerts:

LOOK opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £254.69 million and a P/E ratio of 3.59. Lookers has a 12 month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.61 ($0.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.89.

In other Lookers news, insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £6,388.48 ($8,346.59).

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.