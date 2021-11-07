Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $430.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $458.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $339.89 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.93 and its 200 day moving average is $367.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

