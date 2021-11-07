LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of LivePerson worth $21,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $11,574,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 560.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 288,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 83,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.06. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $72.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

