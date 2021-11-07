Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$110.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average is $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 445.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 384,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 314,261 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

