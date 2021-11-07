LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 327,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

