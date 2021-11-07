Lightning (LIGHT) Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Lightning has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001333 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a market cap of $53.51 million and approximately $750,874.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00258063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00101813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lightning

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

