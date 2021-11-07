Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,960 ($51.74) price target on the stock.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 4,926 ($64.36) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,013.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,587.73. The company has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 3,132 ($40.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 29.39 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($68.42), for a total transaction of £279,970.02 ($365,782.62). Also, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39). Insiders sold a total of 26,806 shares of company stock worth $134,633,382 over the last three months.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.