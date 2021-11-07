Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,960 ($51.74) price target on the stock.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 4,926 ($64.36) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,013.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,587.73. The company has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 3,132 ($40.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.52.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 29.39 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.69%.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.