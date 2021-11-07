LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.290-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.18 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.260-$1.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. 113,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,982. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.