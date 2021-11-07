LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.260-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.90 million-$155.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.80 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.290-$0.340 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

LMAT stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 113,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,982. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

