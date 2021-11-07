LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Sells $1,029,754.88 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 50.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

