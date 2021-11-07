Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $2,790,918.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $53,195.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,487,180. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after acquiring an additional 780,864 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.