Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Posts Earnings Results

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LNTH traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lantheus stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Lantheus worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

