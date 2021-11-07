Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

LSBK opened at $15.18 on Friday. Lake Shore Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $87.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements.

