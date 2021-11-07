Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 130,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

