Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KGSDF stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. Kungsleden AB has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile

Kungsleden AB engages in the property management and trading business. It operates through the following segments: Stockholm, Malardalen, Gothenburg, Malmo, Vasteras, Regional Cities, Development Projects, and Unallocated. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

