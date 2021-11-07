Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

