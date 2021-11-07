Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €72.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krones has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €93.75 ($110.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96. Krones has a 52 week low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a 52 week high of €92.25 ($108.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

