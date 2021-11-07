Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Issues Earnings Results

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,984 shares of company stock worth $2,265,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $32,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.