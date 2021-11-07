Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.51. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

