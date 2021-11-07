Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($222.35) to €195.00 ($229.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

