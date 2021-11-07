KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Down to $26.98

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $25.70. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 11,748 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNBE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $21,080,957.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

