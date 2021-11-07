Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of EVRI opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.75.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

