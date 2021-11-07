Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $102,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,897,000 after buying an additional 1,478,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 346.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 287,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after buying an additional 220,450 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

HE stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

