Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 54,741 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $533.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

