Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 39,354 Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARNC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.49. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.