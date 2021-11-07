Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 1,434 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 104,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 711.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $123.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.02 and a beta of 2.05. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

