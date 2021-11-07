Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 14,158 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Atkore by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

